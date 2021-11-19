Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Director Thomas Howard Parker Sells 128,000 Shares

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) Director Thomas Howard Parker sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.39, for a total value of C$305,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,872.57.

Ur-Energy stock opened at C$2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of C$493.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.59 and a 1 year high of C$2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.87.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

