UDR (NYSE:UDR) Lifted to “Overweight” at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Capital One Financial currently has $64.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $59.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.97.

Shares of UDR opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. UDR has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.46, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,900. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth $325,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth $1,115,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth $378,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 251.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

