Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 195.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on TMHC shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $296,328.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $1,232,064. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,918 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after acquiring an additional 652,265 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after acquiring an additional 469,352 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 459,378 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.