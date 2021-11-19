-$1.30 EPS Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will announce ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.03). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.81) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($4.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ APVO opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,729,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

