Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.14.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $71.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,043,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $73,956,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth $43,231,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,905,000 after acquiring an additional 524,632 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 776,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 449,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

