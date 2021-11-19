Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the October 14th total of 959,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Vtex stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Vtex has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21.
Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vtex will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth approximately $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth approximately $85,647,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth approximately $62,551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth approximately $43,799,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth $18,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.
About Vtex
VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
