Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the October 14th total of 959,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Vtex stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Vtex has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vtex will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTEX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vtex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth approximately $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth approximately $85,647,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth approximately $62,551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth approximately $43,799,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth $18,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

