Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Short Interest Update

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 394,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the October 14th total of 266,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 21.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 16.5% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 72,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAAC opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. Health Assurance Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

