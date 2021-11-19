Short Interest in InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) Expands By 48.6%

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the October 14th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,431,433,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
INCT opened at 0.00 on Friday. InCapta has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.01.
About InCapta
Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for InCapta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InCapta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.