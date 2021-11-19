InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of InterDigital worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in InterDigital by 188.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in InterDigital by 406.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 728.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in InterDigital by 28.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $73.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.18. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 137.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

