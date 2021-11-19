Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 6,558 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $207,000.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

