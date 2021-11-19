Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 72.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 55.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $452,140.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,205,824 shares of company stock valued at $35,677,903. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.86.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

