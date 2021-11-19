Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Trading Up 7.6%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) was up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.18 and last traded at $38.14. Approximately 9,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 172,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on THRY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.59.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34.
In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $380,665.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 307,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $9,217,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,451,509 shares of company stock valued at $45,025,826 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Thryv by 1,320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 189,703 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in Thryv by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,094,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
