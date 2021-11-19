Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Trading Up 7.6%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) was up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.18 and last traded at $38.14. Approximately 9,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 172,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THRY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.59.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $380,665.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 307,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $9,217,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,451,509 shares of company stock valued at $45,025,826 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Thryv by 1,320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 189,703 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in Thryv by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,094,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

