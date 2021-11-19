Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $86.00 at Piper Sandler

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of TSN opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.45. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $60.52 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

