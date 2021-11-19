Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $86.00 at Piper Sandler

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.57 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.
Shares of TSN opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.45. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $60.52 and a 12-month high of $85.61.
In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.