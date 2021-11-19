Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Down 6.2%

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) shares traded down 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $9.01. 20,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 330,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 171.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 74,708 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 252.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 48.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 26,744 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.