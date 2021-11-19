Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Gap Down to $29.56

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.56, but opened at $28.63. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 589 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $640.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Gobi Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,259,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,463 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,616,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 242,725 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 169,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 104,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 51,066 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

