Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $323.47

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $323.47 and last traded at $322.35, with a volume of 15024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.61.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.12.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 516,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Clearshares LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.