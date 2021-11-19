e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.40% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after acquiring an additional 384,942 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELF. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELF opened at $32.42 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $33.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 95.36 and a beta of 2.03.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

