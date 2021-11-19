Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Middlesex Water worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 16.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22,897 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at $4,015,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $107.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.47.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $337,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,577 shares of company stock valued at $805,802. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

