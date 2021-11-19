California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 271.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.73.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

