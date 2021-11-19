Credit Suisse AG Invests $1.84 Million in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.83.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAVA shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

