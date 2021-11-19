Credit Suisse AG Purchases 4,520 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,708 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth about $3,866,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 162,229 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 99.9% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 41,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

CSII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

