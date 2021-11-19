Morgan Stanley Has $19.02 Million Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,764 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AAON were worth $19,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AAON by 32.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AAON by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,383,000 after buying an additional 40,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AAON by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average is $66.56. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.59.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

