Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 213.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,402 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $19,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,003 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after purchasing an additional 449,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 634,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 336,306 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.19. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

