KeyCorp Lowers Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $132.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $146.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $119.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 1.77. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,952 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

