Brokerages Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HMLP. Barclays downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $161.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

