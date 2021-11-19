Insider Buying: Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Acquires $461,812.40 in Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder acquired 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.32 per share, with a total value of $461,812.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, C John Wilder acquired 7,014 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $460,188.54.

On Friday, November 12th, C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.63 per share, with a total value of $457,903.55.

On Wednesday, November 10th, C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.60 per share, with a total value of $457,691.00.

On Monday, November 8th, C John Wilder bought 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $449,100.54.

On Friday, November 5th, C John Wilder bought 7,180 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $463,540.80.

On Wednesday, October 6th, C John Wilder bought 19,930 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.96 per share, with a total value of $1,254,792.80.

On Monday, October 4th, C John Wilder purchased 20,225 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, C John Wilder purchased 19,763 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.78 per share, with a total value of $1,240,721.14.

On Tuesday, September 28th, C John Wilder purchased 19,778 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $1,241,267.28.

On Thursday, September 23rd, C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $1,263,808.00.

Evergy stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,193,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Evergy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,029,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,551,000 after acquiring an additional 61,710 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

