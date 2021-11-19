MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $16.50 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 563.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.