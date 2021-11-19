Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luminar Technologies Inc. is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company. Luminar Technologies, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,792,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.