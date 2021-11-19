Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.79.

NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 115.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 72.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 87.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.