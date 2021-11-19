Zacks Investment Research Lowers iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Get iCAD alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. iCAD has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,750 shares of company stock worth $420,425 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iCAD by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in iCAD by 94,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iCAD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iCAD by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.