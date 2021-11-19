Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $112.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

INGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.80.

NYSE:INGR opened at $98.37 on Tuesday. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

