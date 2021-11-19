Insider Selling: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Insider Sells $429,549.72 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $429,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FLWS opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.22.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

