Financial Survey: BSQUARE (BSQR) and Its Peers

BSQUARE (NASDAQ: BSQR) is one of 218 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BSQUARE to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get BSQUARE alerts:

This table compares BSQUARE and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -3.94% -10.21% -6.03% BSQUARE Competitors -11.02% -77.24% 2.03%

19.5% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of BSQUARE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE’s rivals have a beta of 2.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BSQUARE and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $47.14 million -$1.89 million -17.00 BSQUARE Competitors $2.90 billion $325.95 million 76.59

BSQUARE’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE. BSQUARE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BSQUARE and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A BSQUARE Competitors 1196 6007 11232 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 27.03%. Given BSQUARE’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BSQUARE has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

BSQUARE rivals beat BSQUARE on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services. The Edge to Cloud segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) and 24/7 operations services. The company was founded by William T. Baxter in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.