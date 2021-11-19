Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) versus Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Head to Head Analysis

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Ferroglobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -47.48% 52.33% 7.92% Ferroglobe -16.05% -34.29% -8.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mountain Province Diamonds and Ferroglobe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mountain Province Diamonds currently has a consensus price target of $0.10, indicating a potential downside of 79.79%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Risk & Volatility

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Ferroglobe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.61 -$196.65 million ($0.55) -0.90 Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 0.99 -$246.34 million ($1.42) -4.25

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferroglobe. Ferroglobe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain Province Diamonds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

