California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,689 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,689 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in iStar were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iStar during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iStar during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iStar during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in iStar during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in iStar during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAR opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $27.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

