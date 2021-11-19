California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,455 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Encore Capital Group worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,490,000 after buying an additional 23,307 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 579,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.51. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

