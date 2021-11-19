California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Ichor worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 571.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 372.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Ichor stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

