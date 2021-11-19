Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will announce earnings per share of ($2.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.89). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.90) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.74) to ($8.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($9.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.62) to ($8.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $11,462,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.53.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

