Severin Hacker Sells 30,000 Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CTO Severin Hacker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total value of $4,332,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:DUOL opened at $135.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.73. Duolingo Inc has a 1-year low of $118.54 and a 1-year high of $204.99.
Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.
DUOL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.
About Duolingo
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
