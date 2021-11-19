Severin Hacker Sells 30,000 Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CTO Severin Hacker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total value of $4,332,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $135.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.73. Duolingo Inc has a 1-year low of $118.54 and a 1-year high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $333,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $62,484,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,113,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,908,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,664,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUOL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.43.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

