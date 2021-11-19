LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Erste Group raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $386.50.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $166.00 on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $114.70 and a 1 year high of $168.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

