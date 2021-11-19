Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMPUY opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.19. Impala Platinum has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

