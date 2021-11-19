-$0.19 EPS Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.20). Everbridge posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Shares of EVBG opened at $120.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $105.23 and a 1-year high of $178.98.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $104,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $1,453,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,142 shares of company stock valued at $10,056,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,169,000 after buying an additional 172,330 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Everbridge by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after buying an additional 220,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Everbridge by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after buying an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Everbridge by 50.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after buying an additional 389,386 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Everbridge by 29.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after buying an additional 191,692 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.