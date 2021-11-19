Zacks: Brokerages Expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Will Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIPR. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.25.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,247 shares of company stock worth $1,345,760. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $277.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $146.81 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.57%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.