Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMB. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,933.20 ($25.26).

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,579.50 ($20.64) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £14.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.37. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,546.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,565.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

