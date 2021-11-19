HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Gap Down to $64.73

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.73, but opened at $62.25. HeadHunter Group shares last traded at $62.87, with a volume of 4,623 shares traded.

HHR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HeadHunter Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,964,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,671,000 after acquiring an additional 300,755 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,443,000 after buying an additional 994,047 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,926,000 after buying an additional 710,771 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,290,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,666,000 after buying an additional 199,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,163,000 after buying an additional 699,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

