CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Given New $90.50 Price Target at Moffett Nathanson

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target raised by Moffett Nathanson from $71.00 to $90.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lowered shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CyrusOne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $89.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average of $76.03. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 511,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,647,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CyrusOne by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 595,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,326,000 after buying an additional 391,051 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 6,076.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,522,000.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

