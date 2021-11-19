Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 39,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,985,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $669.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 916,189 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 338.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,057,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 816,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,192,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 665,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

