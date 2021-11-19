MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.49. 5,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 259,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $37,836.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,342,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,480 shares of company stock worth $2,061,131 over the last ninety days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 26.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 41.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

