Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 58,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,111,000 after buying an additional 117,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 67,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUV stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

