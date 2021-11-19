First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 2,283 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Innospec worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IOSP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IOSP. CL King cut their price target on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other Innospec news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

IOSP stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.35. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.56 and a 1 year high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $376.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.98%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

